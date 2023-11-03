Kremlin dismisses claims of Russian Wagner Group supplying air defense equipment to Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin vehemently denied American intelligence reports suggesting that the Russian Wagner Group planned to provide air defense equipment to Lebanese Hezbollah.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, dismissed the allegations, stating that Wagner "de facto" does not exist, rendering such claims baseless.
Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal indicated that the United States had intelligence indicating Wagner's intention to supply Lebanese Hezbollah with air defense equipment. The sources alleged that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed to send the missile system to Hezbollah with the assistance of Russian special military forces, Wagner.