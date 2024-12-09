Ousting Al-Assad “took the world by surprise”, says Kremlin

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kremlin stated that the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria “took the world by surprise,” including Russia.

A Kremlin spokesperson mentioned that “there are no plans for an official meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Al-Assad,” clarifying that “Putin personally decided to grant asylum to Al-Assad on humanitarian grounds.”

“Syria will face a complex period of instability and Russia will engage with regional countries to find a solution.”

Additionally, the spokesperson noted that “Russian military forces in Syria are taking all necessary measures to ensure the security of their bases.”

“Once the situation in Syria stabilizes, discussions will be held regarding the future of Russian military bases in the country.”