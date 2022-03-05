Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-05T12:54:14+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like bandits but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic baditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond. He did not specify what response there would be but said it would be in line with Russian interests. "This does not mean Russia is isolated," Peskov told reporters. "The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia. There are many more countries in the world." Peskovsaid that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's energy exports then it would give a considerable jolt to energy markets. Source: Reuters

related

Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 18:54:03

Newsweek: As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise, U.S. 'Stress Tests' New Nuclear War Plan

Date: 2022-01-30 07:45:56

Kremlin: sanctions will cause Moscow problems but they can be solved

Date: 2022-02-28 11:08:14

Russia foils a terrorist attack in Moscow

Date: 2021-07-01 20:23:18

Protests in Russia decry the Russian steps against Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-26 07:19:28

Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

Date: 2022-02-22 05:41:20

Iran's supreme leader criticizes U.S. over Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-03-01 09:55:51

Russia approves a third COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2021-02-20 16:56:20