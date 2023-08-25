Kremlin denies involvement in Wagner chief's death, introduces oath for paramilitary fighters

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin swiftly dismissed speculations of orchestrating the demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, who is presumed dead following a plane crash two months after his leadership of a mutiny in Russia.

In tandem with this announcement, a new decree mandates Russian paramilitary fighters to pledge an oath of allegiance to the national flag as part of measures aimed at reigning in groups like Wagner in the wake of the uprising.

Rumors of Kremlin involvement in the crash emerged shortly after a private jet, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. These rumors have been articulated by Western nations, Kremlin critics, and even suggested by specific pro-Kremlin figures.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters on Friday, describing the incident as "tragic" and acknowledging the ongoing discourse surrounding foul play and potential involvement of authorities. He countered these claims, asserting that such speculations presented a distorted perspective. Peskov emphasized the need for patience as ongoing investigations would uncover facts surrounding the unfortunate crash.

Russian officials have initiated an investigation into potential air traffic violations linked to the crash, although specific details of the probe and incident remain undisclosed.

President Vladimir Putin broke his silence on Thursday, expressing condolences to the families of the ten individuals aboard and characterizing the event as a "tragedy." He remarked on Prigozhin's complex fate, acknowledging his involvement in an armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in June and alluding to "serious mistakes" in his life.

The brief yet intense unrest, which unfolded as the most formidable challenge to Putin's enduring rule, was met with a swift response from Moscow. The group's disarmament was expedited, heavy weaponry transferred to the defense ministry, and a presidential decree, signed on Friday, aimed at establishing "spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation."

Though Prigozhin's purported demise raises questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which gained prominence during the Ukraine offensive and has a presence in African conflicts, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov refrained from providing concrete insight into the group's future.