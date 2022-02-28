Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kremlin: sanctions will cause Moscow problems but they can be solved

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-28T11:08:14+0000
Kremlin: sanctions will cause Moscow problems but they can be solved

Shafaq News / The Kremlin said on Friday that Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine would cause problems for Moscow, but not insurmountable ones, with Russia set to widen its trade and economic ties with Asian countries.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on possible punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin himself.

He said that Russia had deliberately reduced its dependence on foreign imports to protect itself against sanctions.

Source: Reuters

related

Ten employees of US embassy to leave Russia by May 21, Statement

Date: 2021-04-21 15:09:47
Ten employees of US embassy to leave Russia by May 21, Statement

Russia foils a terrorist attack in Moscow

Date: 2021-07-01 20:23:18
Russia foils a terrorist attack in Moscow

UK accuses Moscow of seeking to reinstate pro-Russian government in Ukraine..Moscow: nonsense

Date: 2022-01-23 05:55:33
UK accuses Moscow of seeking to reinstate pro-Russian government in Ukraine..Moscow: nonsense