Khamenei leads Friday prayers at memorial for Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, defends military action against Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran held a memorial service for Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attending and leading the prayers at the Imam Khomeini prayer complex, according to the state news agency IRNA.

It’s Khamenei's first time leading Friday prayers in nearly five years, following his last sermon in January 2020, which came after Iran launched missiles at a US base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Officials present at the memorial included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

In his sermon, Khamenei defended the military action taken by Iran's armed forces against Israel, characterizing it as “completely legal and legitimate.”

He assured attendees that Iran would proceed according to political and military decisions, stating, “We are neither procrastinating nor being hasty in carrying out our duties. What is logical, reasonable, and correct according to the opinion of decision-makers will be done in its own time, and it will be done again if necessary.”

The Iranian leader stressed the importance of unity among Muslim nations amid ongoing regional conflicts, referencing the Qur'an and asserting, “The policy of the Qur'an is that Muslim nations should be united.” He expressed solidarity with countries across the Middle East, declaring, “The enemy of the Iranian nation is the enemy of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Syria, and Yemen.”

Khamenei called for a collective defense of independence, extending from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon. He affirmed, “Every nation has the right to defend its country and territory against an aggressor,” and described the recent Al-Aqsa Storm, a significant escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict, as a “legal and international movement,” reinforcing Iran's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.

“In fulfilling this duty, we will neither delay nor act impulsively. We will not rush or neglect, leaving matters to those with military expertise.” He said.