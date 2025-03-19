Istanbul Mayor arrested: Turkiye bans protests

Shafaq News/ Istanbul's governor has imposed a four-day ban on gatherings and protests following the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, in connection with a corruption investigation.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 100 individuals after searching Imamoglu's home. The prominent opposition figure confirmed the police operation on social media, revealing that hundreds of officers had surrounded his residence. He vowed to resist the pressure and "not give up."

Additionally, Istanbul University revoked Imamoglu’s degree, along with those of 27 others, citing "absence and clear error." This decision could prevent him from running in future presidential elections, as Turkiye law requires candidates to hold a university degree.

The Istanbul mayor has previously faced several legal challenges, including a 2022 conviction for "insulting" members of the Supreme Election Council, which resulted in a prison sentence and a political ban. He is currently appealing the verdict.

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which Imamoglu represents, is set to hold internal elections on Sunday, where he is expected to be nominated as the party's presidential candidate. Although the presidential election is scheduled for 2028, the possibility of early elections remains under discussion.

Meanwhile, Turkiye's internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that authorities had restricted access to several social media platforms, including X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.