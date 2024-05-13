Israli continues assault in Gaza, vows dismantling Hamas

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed the need to dismantle Hamas and neutralize its military capabilities before considering a ceasefire amid ongoing clashes.

Netanyahu affirmed a commitment to achieving a decisive victory, stating, "We will utilize all means at our disposal to secure the return of the kidnapped individuals," and stressed the importance of "neutralizing Hamas this before discussing post-war scenarios."

In turn, Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant stated, "This conflict will persist until the captives are returned, and Hamas's military infrastructure is dismantled."

Amid ongoing clashes, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, reported intense confrontations with Israeli forces in various areas, including the eastern part of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza and George Street in the eastern part of Rafah city.

They also claimed to have targeted an Israeli military vehicle in the Rafah area.

Meanwhile, Israel sent troops and tanks back into Jabalia, in the north of the Strip, preparing for a new ground assault following a night of intense raids in the area, which resulted in killing about 20 and wounding dozens.

At the same time, the Israeli assault continues in Rafah, where more than 300,000 Palestinians have fled.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Gallant stated that the conflict in Gaza will persist until Israel retrieves the captives, dismantles Hamas' governance, and neutralizes its military capabilities.

Speaking at a ceremony on Mount Herzl, he added that the war would shape the lives of Israelis "for decades to come."

Since October 7, at least 35,000 people have been killed and 79,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.