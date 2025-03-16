Israeli strikes target southern Lebanon, casualties reported

Shafaq News/ Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Sunday, marking the fifth round of attacks within 24 hours as cross-border tensions escalate.

According to local sources, three Apache helicopter raids targeted three prefabricated houses in Kefarkla – one near the Fatima Gate and two in the town center – while another helicopter simultaneously dropped four sound bombs.

No casualties were reported so far.

Hours before, the Israeli Army targeted civilian houses in Ainata with the Ministry of Public Health confirming that two people were killed.

Another attack hit Yaroun village.

In the morning, an Israeli drone struck Meiss El Jabal, southern Lebanon, killed one person, while another airstrike in Yater reportedly killed one and injured another, Lebanese officials stated.

Israel’s military radio quoted the Defense Minister as saying, “We will not allow gunfire from Lebanon and will respond forcefully to any breach of the ceasefire. I have issued orders to the army to respond to gunfire from Lebanon on a car in Avivim.”

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that “an unoccupied car parked in the Avivim area near the Lebanese border was fired upon, although no injuries were reported.”

He added that “the incident, which appears to involve gunfire from within Lebanon, prompted the Israel Defense Forces to conduct sweeps in the area,” noting that “firing from Lebanon toward Israeli territory violates the understandings between the two countries.”

#عاجل في وقت سابق اليوم تعرضت سيارة خالية كانت متوقفة في منطقة أفيفيم على الحدود اللبنانية دون وقوع اصابات. الحديث كما يبدو عن إطلاق نار من داخل لبنان حيث تقوم قوات جيش الدفاع بأعمال تمشيط في المنطقة.يعتبر إطلاق نار من لبنان نحو الأراضي الاسرائيلية خرقًا للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 16, 2025

Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have violated its terms over 1,500 times through airstrikes, artillery shelling, overflights, and machine gun fire. Although the war ended nearly four months ago, Israel continues to occupy five strategic hills with no declared timetable for withdrawal.