Israeli strikes southern Lebanon amid rising tensions and international evacuation warnings

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Israeli drone targeted the town of Shaqra in southern Lebanon, hitting a motorcycle and a car, killing two people and injuring three, including a child. The strike comes as fears of an extensive conflict between Hezbollah and Israel escalate.

The Lebanese Civil Defense reported the casualties following the drone attack, which occurred on the Mays al-Jabal road and around the town of Shaqra. This assault follows a late-night airstrike by the Israeli Air Force on Sunday targeting locations in the villages of Aitaroun, Shihin, Houla, Markaba, Al-Khiam, and Ramieh in southern Lebanon.

In response to the mounting tensions and anticipated Israeli retaliation for the attack on Majdal Shams, several foreign and Arab nations have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately. Countries including France, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Australia have urged their nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon and to depart if already present, as long as it is feasible.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib announced on Sunday evening that several foreign airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon due to fears of Israeli airstrikes.

The United States has requested that the Lebanese government limit Hezbollah's response to any Israeli attacks, according to media reports.

Middle East Airlines, the Lebanese national carrier, has postponed several flights to Beirut from the evening of July 28 to the morning of July 29, amid concerns over potential Israeli retaliation.

Israeli media reported on Sunday evening that a three-hour meeting of the Israeli security cabinet concluded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant being authorized to decide on Israel's response in Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Channel 13 outlined three potential scenarios for Israeli retaliation in response to Hezbollah's attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The attack on Saturday resulted in 12 fatalities and around 30 injuries, some severe after a rocket hit the town of Majdal Shams. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the incident.