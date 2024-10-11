Israeli strike kills two Lebanese soldiers, injures three others

Shafaq News / The Lebanese Army announced, on Friday, that two of its soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on one of its positions in southern Lebanon, just a week after two other soldiers were killed by Israeli fire in the same region.

In a statement, the army confirmed that Israel targeted a military post in the town of Kfara, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the Israeli attack on the army's position in Kfara, calling for a "global moral stand to put an end to this aggression."

Mikati also reached out to Army Commander Joseph Aoun, expressing his condolences for the fallen soldiers and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.