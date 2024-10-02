Israeli soldiers injured in first clash with Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ Israeli soldiers were injured in the first direct confrontation between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, which attempted to infiltrate a Lebanese town, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The reports indicated that the soldiers were transferred this morning to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and Ziv Hospital in Safed, Upper Galilee. At least four helicopters were dispatched to evacuate casualties, with the Israeli army’s elite Unit 669 assisting in the operation to remove the wounded from the northern front with Lebanon.

These injuries come after Hezbollah announced that its fighters repelled an Israeli force attempting to infiltrate the town of Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district of Nabatieh Governorate, southern Lebanon, inflicting losses and forcing the force to retreat.

Hezbollah further affirmed that its fighters "targeted a large infantry force in the Misgav Am settlement with rocket and artillery fire, achieving a direct and precise hit." They also targeted "a gathering of enemy forces in the Shatula settlement with two Burkan rockets, achieving confirmed hits."

In a series of statements in the last hours, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted an Israeli military gathering in Shtula settlement with two Burkan rockets, claiming direct hits. They also reported launching rocket and artillery strikes on a large infantry unit in Misgav Am, saying they had achieved "precise and direct hits."

At 7:15 AM, Hezbollah said it had fired a salvo of rockets at an Israeli military base in Shomera, again claiming direct hits.

In turn, the Israeli Home Front Command stated that sirens continued to sound in Kiryat Shmona and towns in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, following the detection of nearly 40 rockets aimed at the Upper Galilee since dawn.

The Israeli army announced that 10 houses in Metula, northern Israel, were hit by rockets fired from Lebanon.

Intense Israeli Hostilities

Since dawn, Israeli airstrikes have relentlessly targeted villages and towns across Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts. At the border town of Aita al-Shaab, the strikes caused severe damage to a house. The Ma'araka village junction and several other residential areas were also hit.

Nabatieh city in southern Lebanon was subjected to two airstrikes this morning by Israeli warplanes, targeting a house in the Salihiyeh neighborhood and another in the Al-Rahibat neighborhood.

The Israeli army also fired heavy artillery shells at the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and Ramiyah launched flares over villages in the western and central sectors and targeted the outskirts of Bint Jbeil with additional artillery.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that 55 people have been killed and 156 others injured, including women and children, in Israeli airstrikes across various regions of Lebanon over the past 24 hours.