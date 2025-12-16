Erdogan flags Israeli actions as barrier to Damascus stability

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Israel’s actions in Syria as aggressive, while Ankara reassesses its role in the country’s post-Assad phase.

Addressing the 16th Ambassadors Conference at the Beştepe National Exhibition Hall on Tuesday, Erdogan called Israel the “primary obstacle” to achieving lasting security and stability in Syria.

He also pointed to what he called years of “international inaction” during Syria’s 13.5-year conflict. “While the massacre continued, those who portray themselves as champions of democracy and human rights largely remained silent.”

Erdogan revealed that “580,000 Syrians have returned home so far." He indicated that returns are expected to accelerate if a sustained peaceful environment takes hold.

Turning to political arrangements, Erdogan cautioned that the March 10 Agreement—a deal to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions—could “turn into a crisis” if its implementation is obstructed, stressing that Turkiye is putting forward proposals aimed at “preserving stability.”

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Turkiye’s engagement in Syria as “entering a new phase,” calling the post-Assad period a pivotal moment for both Syria and the wider region.

Since the fall of President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, Syria has seen a marked escalation in Israeli military activity. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports more than 800 airstrikes and over 400 ground incursions across the country, targeting weapons depots, military positions, and command centers. Raids and deployments have been concentrated in southern provinces such as Daraa and Quneitra, as well as areas near the Golan Heights, contributing to ongoing instability and civilian harm.

