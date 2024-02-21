Israeli shelling targets Syrian capital
Shafaq News / The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, on Wednesday, that Israeli aircraft had hit the Kafr Sousa civilian district in Damascus.
According to official sources, the agency said that "several explosions were heard in Kafr Sousa, and columns of smoke were seen rising from the area."
According to preliminary information from sources, Israeli planes launched multiple missiles from the Golan Heights, attempting to strike several places around Damascus.