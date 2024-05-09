Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missiles targeting Damascus countryside

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that its air defenses "successfully" intercepted Israeli missiles launched from the Golan Heights towards the Damascus countryside.

The ministry stated that the attack caused material losses but did not specify the extent of the damage.

According to a military source speaking to SANA News Agency, the "Israeli aggression occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m., targeting a building in the Damascus countryside. Syrian air defense systems intercepted several missiles, downing some before they could inflict further damage."

In a related incident, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed that Israeli ground anti-aircraft guns downed an Iranian drone near Nawa, west of Daraa. The drone was likely on its way towards the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Israeli government has justified these attacks in Syria, including strikes on Aleppo and Damascus, as preemptive measures against perceived threats from Iran and its proxies, citing Syria as a potential launchpad for aggression against Israel.

Since the beginning of 2024, SOHR has documented 37 Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, including 25 airstrikes and 12 ground strikes. These attacks have targeted various military installations, resulting in casualties among Syrian soldiers and substantial damage to infrastructure.