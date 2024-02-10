Israeli shelling and assassination reports in Damascus countryside

Shafaq News / Early Saturday morning, the Syrian news agency “SANA” reported the interception of an Israeli airstrike targeting sites in Damascus countryside.

Quoting a military source, the agency reported, “At around 1:05 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting several sites in Damascus countryside.”

The source added, “Our air defenses intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them. the aggression resulted in some material losses.”

Social media users circulated videos and images claiming to depict the Israeli attack that occurred early this morning. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported intense explosions resulting from Israeli raids in the areas of Dimas and Damer Project, where airstrikes targeted a residential building west of the Syrian capital, amid reports of assassinations of non-Syrian individuals.

Yesterday, official Syrian media announced that air defences intercepted “hostile targets” in the vicinity of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed reports, stating, "Sounds of explosions were heard in the Syrian capital and its surroundings."

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting Iranian objectives, Hezbollah, including warehouses, weapon shipments, and ammunition, as well as Syrian army positions. However, these strikes intensified after the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.