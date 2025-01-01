Israeli reveals secret operation in Syria's Masyaf

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli military censorship permitted the publication of details about a clandestine operation carried out by an elite Israeli unit deep within Syria, specifically targeting the "Scientific Studies and Research Center" in the Masyaf area.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, Israel claimed responsibility for the operation, stating that "commandos from the Shaldag Unit and the 669 Airborne Rescue and Evacuation Unit conducted a covert raid on the military research center in Masyaf in September. The mission aimed to destroy the site from close range."

Helicopters transported the forces that demolished the center, which reportedly manufactured advanced precision weapons for Iranians. The Israeli broadcaster revealed that the raid targeted the center and an underground missile production facility affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

"The Israeli security apparatus had been aware of the center for over a decade. After monitoring the transfer of components for a precision missile project by Iranians to this center, Israel developed plans to execute ground raids."

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, the Israeli army has carried out multiple significant incursions into Syria, ostensibly as part of a broader strategy to prevent advanced weaponry from reaching factions and to maintain security along the Israeli-Syrian border, according to the Times of Israel.

One key operation, dubbed Operation Bashan Arrow, was launched following Al-Assad's fall. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Syrian military capabilities across the country, executing over 350 airstrikes that obliterated approximately 70-80% of the former regime's strategic military assets, including long-range projectiles, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, and chemical weapons stockpiles.

Moreover, Israel invaded the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on December 8, 2024, marking the first Israeli occupation of Syrian territory in over 50 years. This invasion was in direct response to the Syrian Army's abandonment of positions along the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) buffer area.

The IDF also conducted extensive naval and aerial strikes on Syrian military targets, including airbases, weapon depots, and production sites in Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Palmyra. Additionally, the Israeli Navy destroyed several Syrian naval vessels in the Minet el-Beida bay and Latakia port, as reported by the Times of Israel.