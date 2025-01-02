Israeli military reveals details of September attack on "Iranian missile factory in Syria"

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military disclosed on Thursday details of an operation conducted by its forces in Syria, during which they destroyed an "underground precision missile production facility," according to spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

In a post on X, Adraee stated, "Four months ago, 100 members of the elite Sledag unit raided an underground missile production site in the Masyaf area, deep in Syrian territory."

Adraee pointed out that the Israeli intelligence agency had gathered information and monitored the site for years. He explained that before carrying out the operation, "a comprehensive plan was formulated to destroy the site using air force units."

Regarding the details of the operation, Adraee revealed that military helicopters transported the executing force, supported by aerial coverage from drones and fighter jets, as well as the Israeli Navy's ships.

The spokesperson noted that the targeted site "was built with Iranian funding and was considered a special and critical project for Iran in its efforts to arm its proxies along the northern border with Israel," adding that the facility contained advanced missile production lines for long-range precision missiles, aimed at significantly increasing missile transfers to Hezbollah and Iran’s regional proxies. Adraee also mentioned the presence of a planetary mixer, numerous combat systems, and intelligence documents that were transferred for analysis.

This marks the Israeli military's first public acknowledgment of the operation.

Last September, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that commando forces infiltrated an Iranian Revolutionary Guard facility in Syria and destroyed it. Sources told the paper that the attack resulted in 16 deaths and 40 injuries, marking the most intense Israeli strike in years and the first ground operation by Israeli forces against an Iranian facility in Syria.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard denied any presence in Masyaf at the time and strongly denied reports that any of its personnel had been killed or captured during the Israeli attack.