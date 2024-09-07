Israeli forces prepare for “offensive actions” against Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces are preparing for “offensive actions” in Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced on Saturday.

During a tour in the Golan Heights, Halevi stated “The IDF is very focused on fighting Hezbollah. I think that the number of attacks in the last month, operatives killed, rockets destroyed, infrastructure destroyed, is very large.”

“The Northern Command, with all the IDF’s capabilities, is attacking many of Hezbollah’s capabilities inside Lebanon before they attack us, and at the same time we are also preparing offensive moves in the territory [of Lebanon],” he added.

Earlier, intense Israeli airstrikes resumed in southern Lebanon, targeting “rocket launch sites” in several towns including Bait Leif, Aitaroun, Al-Dhahira, Kfarkela, Kafr Sir, and Froun in the Nabatieh Governate of southern Lebanon, with concurrent artillery attacks also reported by Israeli forces.

In response, Hezbollah stated: “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, and in retaliation for the Israeli enemy's attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, especially the recent assault on Froun, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Israeli Mount Niriya military base (currently occupied by Golani Brigade forces) with multiple Katyusha rocket strikes on Saturday, September 7, 2024.”

In addition, the Lebanese party targeted several Israeli positions.

Hezbollah, a major paramilitary force in the Middle East, has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, targeting Israeli military positions from southern Lebanon “in solidarity” with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,861 Palestinians and injured over 94,398, predominantly children, and women. In turn, Israel has struck what it describes as “Hezbollah's military infrastructure and fighter movements.”

At least 610 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 394 Hezbollah members and 135 civilians, based on official data and Hezbollah's announcements. However, Israel remains highly secretive about its losses in the conflict with Hezbollah.