Israeli army strikes Hezbollah building in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Saturday, that it had bombed a Hezbollah military building in Hula, southern Lebanon, following the entry of armed Hezbollah members into the facility.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated that earlier on Saturday, two anti-tank missiles were fired from southern Lebanon, landing in the "Misgav Am" area without causing any injuries. In response, Israeli forces targeted the source of the launch with artillery fire.

The ongoing exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah has raised fears of a wider conflict in the region. Tensions have escalated this month due to increased shelling.

On Friday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for dozens of rocket attacks, including those aimed at a military base near Kiryat Shmona, explosive-laden drones targeting another military site in the western Galilee, and several other attacks along the border.