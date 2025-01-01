Israeli army prepares for potential occupation of Gaza City, reports say

Shafaq News/ The Israeli government is considering ordering the military to occupy Gaza City shortly, Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli media noted that, over the past weeks, the Israeli army’s maneuvers in northern Gaza have yielded “positive field results,” allowing the military to gain strategic advantages in exerting pressure on Hamas.

“Recent assessments suggest Israel may escalate its military operations in the coming days, potentially by issuing orders to occupy the city,” they added.

Although a final decision on this step has yet to be made, Israeli circles consider this option increasingly likely, especially as there is growing recognition that “the most painful blow to Hamas would be losing the territories it controls.”

Regarding the latest developments in Gaza, the strip’s civil defense announced that an overnight Israeli air strike targeting a house in Jabalia in the north killed at least 15 people, with at least 10 Palestinians believed to be under the rubble.

The Israeli army also bombed the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza with warplanes and artillery, according to Al-Jazeera.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced that since the beginning of the war in Gaza on October 7, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 45,541, mostly women and children. Additionally, over 108,338 Palestinians have been wounded.