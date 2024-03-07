Israeli army launches internal investigations into preceding failures before Oct. 7th Hamas attack

Shafaq News / The Israeli army sent protocols to commanders on Thursday regarding how their units should conduct internal investigations into army failures preceding the attack launched by Hamas on October 7th.

The investigations will focus on a timeframe starting from the riots led by Hamas on the Gaza border in March 2018, up to three days after the current war on October 10th, 2023, when Israeli forces regained control over southern Israel.

Leaders are expected to present the results to Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi by the beginning of June.

Units identified as having played a role in overlooking Hamas preparations or adequately preparing for the "Al-Aqsa Flood" will investigate the following four main areas:

1. Evolution of the Israeli army's perception towards Gaza, with a focus on borders, starting from 2018. This examination will also include a review of the army's defensive posture and operational plans against threats in Gaza.

2. Israeli army intelligence assessments of Hamas from 2018 until the outbreak of war. This examination will examine military threat scenarios, the development of Israeli army intelligence gathering capabilities, and oversight, including the so-called “Devil's Advocate Unit” tasked with challenging Israeli army assessments and concepts.

3. Intelligence operations and decision-making on the eve of October 7th and the days preceding it. This examination will scrutinize all decisions made at all ranks to clarify the errors.

4. The period between October 7th and 10th, when forces regained control of all residential areas and army bases in southern Israel invaded by Hamas. This examination will analyze the battles that took place, leadership and control for each unit, formations, and orders given.

The Israeli army will also investigate five other issues: major battles amidst combat, mobilization of reserve soldiers and the logistical response of the Israeli army, long-term planning, including ammunition stocks and spare parts for weapons and vehicles, handling of casualties on October 7th, and the continuation of army operations.

Herzi Halevi clarified in a message sent to the forces on Thursday that internal investigations aim to assist the Israeli army in learning.

The Israeli army stated that internal investigations are "necessary" for the army to improve amidst ongoing combat, as well as to work on relocating Israeli evacuees from northern Israel amid the daily attacks launched by Hezbollah.