Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah precision missile project leader in Beirut airstrikes

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had killed Mohammed Youssef Oneissy, a key leader in Hezbollah’s precision missile project, in a series of airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a statement, the Israeli military described Oneissy as one of Hezbollah's top experts, holding a PhD in mechanical engineering.

The announcement followed more than 30 Israeli airstrikes thathad targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut in the past few hours, the most intense night of airstrikes since the escalation began.

The wave of bombardments affected neighborhoods such as al-Laylaki, al-Tahwita, Burj al-Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and the vicinity of Beirut International Airport.

On the other hand, Hezbollah continued its military operations against Israeli positions along the border and deeper into Israel, targeting Israeli army bases in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and defense of Lebanon.

Resistance fighters targeted Israeli forces attempting to advance near Blida, forcing them to retreat with confirmed casualties. In addition, rocket barrages were launched at Israeli forces in the Manara settlement and its surroundings, causing significant damage. Further strikes targeted Israeli troop concentrations in locations such as Kiryat Shmona, Yaron, and other border settlements.

Hezbollah also continued artillery and rocket attacks on Israeli positions, military bases, and settlements in northern Israel, inflicting further casualties and damage.