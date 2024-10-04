Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, reports say Hezbollah leader's successor targeted

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut late Thursday, in one of the most intense strikes on Hezbollah’s stronghold since Israel began its bombardment on September 23, according to Lebanese state media.

The strikes "were heard in Beirut" and surrounding mountain areas.

A source close to Hezbollah said the bombardment consisted of “11 consecutive Israeli strikes.” Footage captured by AFP photographers showed massive fireballs rising from the targeted site, accompanied by thick plumes of smoke.

Israeli media reported early Friday that the Israeli military targeted a meeting in Beirut’s southern suburbs, allegedly attended by Hezbollah leaders and Iranian officials, including Hashem Safi al-Din, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council and a potential successor to the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on October 27, which targeted Hezbollah’s "central headquarters" in Beirut’s Haret Hreik district.

The airstrikes come amid Israel’s ongoing attempts to advance on the ground in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah continues to resist and launch rockets that have reached Tel Aviv and Haifa.

According to Hezbollah statements, the group destroyed Israeli tanks and killed dozens of Israeli soldiers in the attempted ground operations, vowing that it had sufficient forces and ammunition to repel Israeli advances.

While Israel typically withholds information about its casualties, reports indicated a decision was made not to disclose any details about the incident at this time.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that “Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, the Beqaa, Baalbek-Hermel, Mount Lebanon, and the capital Beirut have resulted in 37 deaths and 151 injuries.”