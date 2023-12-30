Israeli airstrikes kill at least 19 in Syria's Deir Ezzor: SOHR

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal, near the Iraqi border, killed at least 19 people on Saturday, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The airstrikes, which occurred after midnight on Friday, targeted multiple locations in the border city, including a cargo of weapons and ammunition, military headquarters, and vehicles belonging to Iranian-backed paramilitary groups.

The SOHR said that four Syrians and 15 non-Syrians, including six Iraqis, were among the dead fighters. The bodies of four others were reportedly burned beyond recognition.

The SOHR also said that more than 18 fighters were wounded in the airstrikes, some of whom are reportedly receiving medical care for severe injuries.

The strikes are believed to be a part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict with the goal of slowing Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that reportedly killed 1,200 Israelis, Tel Aviv has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed targets in Syria and also struck Syrian army air defenses and some Syrian forces.