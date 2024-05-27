Israeli airstrike targets Hamas compound in Rafah, resulting in civilian casualties

Shafaq News / The Israeli military announced, on Sunday, that it conducted an airstrike on a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The army added that "it is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review."

A military statement said, "The strike was carried out with precise ammunition and on the basis of precise intelligence. It took out Hamas' chief of staff for the West Bank and another senior official behind deadly attacks on Israelis."

The spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qidra, said 35 people were killed and dozens others, most of them women and children, were wounded in the attack, as reported by Reuters.

The strike took place in Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, where thousands of people were taking shelter after many fled the eastern areas of the city where Israeli forces began a ground offensive over two weeks ago.