Isreal kills four civilians in Lebanon's border villages, Hezbollah responds

Shafaq News/ A missile salvo launched from Lebanon struck northern Israel on Wednesday, resulting in reported casualties.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah did not claim responsibility but stated that cross-border firing would only cease with a Gaza ceasefire.

In response, the Israeli military launched airstrikes in southern Lebanese villages, including Adchit, Sawwaneh, and Shihabiyeh.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli attacks killed four Lebanese.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces has intensified since the beginning of the Gaza war more than four months ago.

Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, asserted that the attacks from southern Lebanon would end when the assault on Gaza concludes.

Sayyed Nasrallah warned of a broader confrontation if Israel escalated the conflict.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, at least 243 people, mostly Hezbollah fighters, have been killed in Lebanon.