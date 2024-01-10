SOHR: Lebanon's Hezbollah deploys spy devices in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

SOHR: Lebanon's Hezbollah deploys spy devices in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
2024-01-10T13:10:58+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that Lebanese Hezbollah had installed signal jamming and spying devices in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, which shares borders with Iraq. 

SOHR cited sources saying that Hezbollah aims to block drones and monitor communication systems close to Jabal al-Ruwad, Al-Talae's camp, toward Deir Ez-Zor city from the west side.  

These areas are controlled by the Syrian regime forces and Iranian forces. 

The Observatory pointed out that this move was taken as a precaution after the repeated US targeting in the area. 

Similar devices would also be installed in other regions, such as Al-Bukamal and Al- Al-Mayadeen. SOHR said. 

It is noteworthy that Hezbollah has been involved militarily in the Syrian Civil War since 2013, backing the government, upon its request, against ISIS. 

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon