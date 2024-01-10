SOHR: Lebanon's Hezbollah deploys spy devices in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that Lebanese Hezbollah had installed signal jamming and spying devices in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, which shares borders with Iraq.

SOHR cited sources saying that Hezbollah aims to block drones and monitor communication systems close to Jabal al-Ruwad, Al-Talae's camp, toward Deir Ez-Zor city from the west side.

These areas are controlled by the Syrian regime forces and Iranian forces.

The Observatory pointed out that this move was taken as a precaution after the repeated US targeting in the area.

Similar devices would also be installed in other regions, such as Al-Bukamal and Al- Al-Mayadeen. SOHR said.