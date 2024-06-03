Lebanon's Hezbollah attacks Israeli military headquarters with Kamikaze drones

Shafaq News/ In a continuous show of support for "the resilient Palestinian people and their steadfast resistance against Israeli aggression," Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, executed a series of targeted attacks on Israeli positions.

On Monday, Hezbollah issued five separate statements regarding its attacks on Israeli headquarters.

Responding swiftly to an Israeli assassination in the Zreriyi village, "the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with drones. The target was the newly established command headquarters of the Eastern Front in the Galilee Division. The attack, aimed at the command building and enemy personnel, resulted in accurate hits, a fire outbreak, and casualties among Israeli soldiers."

At 1:35 PM, Hezbollah fighters targeted an assembly of "Israeli enemy soldiers in Khillat Wardeh using rocket weapons." The attack resulted in direct hits.

At 2:00 PM, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack on a site in Al-Mutlaa, and the strike directly hit one of its tents.

In Addition, the Resistance targeted an Israeli military vehicle using guided missiles, destroyed it, and inflicted casualties among its crew.

The past weekend marked the most intense exchange of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Sunday, the group targeted Israeli forces with some 40 missiles in separate barrages after the Israeli military launched a wave of overnight strikes.

Another barrage of 15 rockets targeted Kiryat Shmona.

Since October 8, Hezbollah forces have attacked Israeli military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying its operations are to support Gaza. They would stop when a ceasefire is announced in the Strip.

The ongoing skirmishes along the border have resulted in significant casualties on both sides. According to Israeli figures, there have been ten civilian deaths and the killing of 14 soldiers and reservists on the Israeli side.

Analysts have suggested that the actual death toll among Israeli soldiers may be higher, but Israel refrains from disclosing the true numbers due to concerns about potential escalation.

Hezbollah has reported the deaths of more than 300 members during these clashes. Additionally, about 60 operatives from other groups, a Lebanese soldier, and numerous civilians have also been killed in Lebanon.

Israel has issued warnings of potential military action against Hezbollah. In contrast, the group expressed readiness to fight until "Israel is eliminated."

On Sunday, the Israeli forces announced the completion of a comprehensive war simulation exercise conducted over the past week.

This exercise, led by the Northern Command along with other General Staff directorates and wings, was designed to prepare for potential escalations with Hezbollah.