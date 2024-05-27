Iraq participates in Syria's International Conference on Digital Transformation

Shafaq News/Iraq is among Arab and Asian countries participating in the International Conference on Digital Transformation and its Implications for Sustainable Development, which kicked off on Monday in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The conference, organized by the University of Damascus - Faculty of Economics under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, aims to shed light on the reflections of digital transformation on sustainable development, review contemporary research and experiences in the field of digital transformation and its role in sustainable development, and explore ways to apply digital transformation in all fields.

Over three days, participants will discuss six main themes: the digital economy and its impact on enhancing economic growth, the role of e-governance in achieving sustainable development, the role of digitization as a strategic option in supporting financial inclusion, the importance of modeling and measurement in digital transformation, the digital transformation strategy in the government sector, and the challenges facing the accounting and auditing in light of digital transformation.

Researchers and specialists from Arab and foreign countries, including Iraq, Algeria, Jordan, Oman, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Iran, India, and the United Kingdom, are participating in the conference. A number of ministries, government agencies, institutions, and private companies in Syria are also taking part.

The conference features a scientific exhibition and a peer-reviewed scientific competition for a number of digital transformation research papers for both researchers and graduate students.