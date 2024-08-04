Israeli Security Minister vows strong response to any attack against Israel

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stern warning on Sunday, pledging a robust response if Israel comes under attack.

Gallant, speaking during a visit to the Ground Technology Division responsible for the operational technological response of the field forces, declared, "If the enemy dares to attack us, it will pay a heavy price."

The Israeli Minister stressed the importance of forming and providing an operational response for field forces to sustain the fight, emphasizing the need for readiness to transition from defense to offense swiftly, stating, "We are prepared to move quickly for an attack or response."

"Today, I inspected the deployment of the Israeli army forces in defense and attack. We are strongly prepared defensively, on the ground and in the air. We will exact a price from the enemy, as we have done in recent days. If it dares to attack us, it will pay a heavy price," Gallant said.

Tensions in the region have soared following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran, which occurred a day after an Israeli raid in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander in the Iran-allied Hezbollah group.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for Haniyeh's death and, along with Hezbollah, vowed retaliation.