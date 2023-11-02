Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: death toll rises as hospitals struggle amid ongoing violence

Shafaq News/ The death toll in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, has climbed to 9,061, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The casualties include 3,760 children and 2,326 women, with an additional 1,000 individuals dead, missing, or wounded in the two Jabalia massacres. The conflict has also left 32,000 people injured.
Amid the ongoing violence, 16 hospitals and 32 health centers out of 52 primary care facilities in Gaza are now out of service due to Israeli airstrikes. Hospitals affected include Al-Turki, Beit Hanoun, Al-Wafa, Asdika Al-Marid, Al-Karama, Haifa, Muslim Specialist, Al-Durra, Hamad, Dar Al-Salam, Al-Yemen Al-Saeed, St. John's, Al-Hayat, and Jaffa.
On the Israeli side, 326 soldiers were killed. Additionally, 240 Israelis have been captured by Hamas.