Israeli Foreign Minister Holds Meeting with Leader of Unnamed Islamic Country in Kenya

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reported that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with the leader of an Islamic country that does not currently maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

The meeting took place during Cohen's official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, following an invitation from Kenyan President William Ruto and Foreign Minister Alfred Nganga Mutua, coinciding with the semi-annual meeting of the Organization of the African Union.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that Cohen engaged in discussions with African officials, although their identities were not disclosed. The purpose of these talks was stated as an effort to expand the circle of countries normalizing relations with Israel.

The ministry further stated that contacts are ongoing for normalization with several African nations, including Niger, Mali, and Mauritania.

During his meeting with Mutua, Cohen focused on strengthening relations between Israel, Kenya, and the broader African continent, emphasizing the desire to expand the circle of peace with other nations.

Cohen highlighted the potential for enhancing economic cooperation, particularly in cyber defense and increased flights between Israel and Kenya during the tourism season.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized Kenya's crucial role as a central ally in East Africa, contributing to the expansion of peace, normalization, and Israel's status as an observer in the African Union.

Cohen also stressed the regional and strategic significance of his political visit to Kenya in light of Iran's efforts to extend its influence on the continent. Kenya's membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency positions it to influence international monitoring of Iranian nuclear program violations.

Cohen expressed gratitude to President Ruto and Foreign Minister Mutua for their efforts to advance Israel's position on the continent and to open doors to countries that have not yet established diplomatic relations with Israel to promote closer ties.