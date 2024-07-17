Israeli Chief Rabbi reiterates opposition to Haredim military conscription

Shafaq News/ Israel's Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak has reiterated his opposition to mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as "Haredim", urging those who receive draft notices to "tear them up."

In a recent statement, the leader of the Sephardic Jewish community stated, "If someone receives a draft notice, they should tear it up. If they are imprisoned, the head of their yeshiva will come to teach them in prison."

Rabbi Yosef further incited his followers to defy conscription orders, telling them, "Do not go."

In a video published by the "Ynet" website, the Chief Rabbi was heard denouncing the drafting of ultra-Orthodox members into the Israeli army, asserting, "It will not work... According to the Torah, every son of the Torah is exempt from military service, even those who are idle and not studying."

The video also showed Rabbi Yosef visiting wounded soldiers and touring an induction base, where he met with both religious and non-religious soldiers. He expressed support for the army's efforts but stressed the importance of religious study, saying, "Without the Torah, where will we end up? Instead of giving more budgets to religious schools, they send draft orders."

Earlier reports by "Ynet" indicated that the Israeli army plans to summon thousands of Haredim for military service as early as next week, despite ongoing protests against the decision. The army believes that issuing draft orders will enable it to recruit the required numbers and that it cannot rely solely on voluntary enlistment.

On June 25, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the government must begin drafting students from religious seminaries, a politically contentious decision.

The unanimous ruling stated, "Amidst a difficult war (Gaza), the burden of inequality is more acute than ever."

Israeli law mandates most Jewish Israelis to serve in the military from age 18, for 32 months for men and 24 months for women.

The Arab minority, comprising 21% of Israel's population, is exempt, although some choose to serve. Ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students have largely been exempt for decades.

Last year, the law granting exemptions to religious students expired, but the government continued to exempt them. The Supreme Court ruled that without a new legal basis for exemption, the state must conscript them.

The ruling also barred religious seminaries from receiving government subsidies if their students avoid service without valid reasons for deferment or exemption, increasing pressure on religious parties in the ruling coalition.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara urged the army last month to immediately draft 3,000 ultra-Orthodox individuals following the Supreme Court's decision.

The exemption of Haredim has become particularly contentious as Israeli forces engage in a multi-front war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday evening, Haredim organized a protest in Bnei Brak, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox city, to express their opposition to military service.

The Haredim constitute about 13% of Israel's population of approximately 9.9 million. Traditionally, they do not serve in the military, dedicating their lives to Torah study in religious schools to preserve their community's identity.