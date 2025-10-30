200K Haredim rally in Jerusalem against military draft

Shafaq News – Middle East

About 200,000 ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) men protested in central Jerusalem against the proposed drafting of their community into Israel’s army, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The demonstration paralyzed Highway 1, the main route between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and disrupted public transport across the city. Some protesters climbed construction cranes and unfinished buildings before police intervened, making several hundred arrests and tightening safety measures.

A 15-year-old boy reportedly fell from a high-rise under construction and later died, prompting an official investigation.

According to Israeli outlets, protesters demanded continued exemption from compulsory service, arguing that full-time Torah study is their contribution to national defense and that “conscription threatens their religious lifestyle.”

The protests came as Israel’s Supreme Court ruled in June 2024 that the state must draft Haredi seminary students, ending long-standing exemptions after their legal basis expired.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is facing growing pressure as ultra-Orthodox partners reportedly threatened to withdraw if new legislation does not secure blanket exemptions. Haredim comprise about 14% of Israel’s Jewish population and are expanding faster than other groups, deepening the political and social divide over military service.

Government officials said a new framework will be presented soon, but Haredi leaders insist any law must guarantee permanent exemptions for yeshiva students without conditions or limitations.