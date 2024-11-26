Israeli strikes on Lebanon escalate as ceasefire talks gain momentum

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of intense airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahye), causing thick plumes of smoke to rise from the targeted sites following the raids.

Before the airstrikes, the Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, on X, used maps of six locations in Burj Al-Barajneh and Tahwitat Al-Ghadir, warning residents to evacuate their homes in preparation for the bombing, however, the strikes came mere minutes later, leaving no time to flee.

The Israeli army also raided Zebqin, Majdal Zoun, Khiyam, and Rachaya Al-Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Israeli war on Lebanon has resulted in a total of 3768 deaths and 15,699 injuries. Approximately 1.4 million people have been displaced

On the other hand, Hezbollah stated that its fighters struck the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Blum.

Additionally, they targeted an Israeli Merkava tank from within the town of Al-Khiyam with “a guided missile,” reportedly destroying it and leaving its crew either dead or wounded.

Confrontations between the Israeli military and Hezbollah have been ongoing for over three days in Khiam, with the Israeli army unable to deploy or establish any points in the city so far.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that sirens sound in al-Manara in the Galilee Panhandle and areas of Western Galilee, noting that Hezbollah's strikes have caused “significant damage” in northern regions.

Toward a Ceasefire Agreement

The recent developments come as various sources indicate that a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel may soon be reached, despite differing opinions within the Israeli government about the terms of the deal.

Israeli ministers have pointed to “secret and complex reasons” for supporting the agreement, despite its perceived flaws.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden remains committed to working toward a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, with US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein and a number of senior officials have been actively engaged in the diplomatic efforts.

Although Lebanese officials and Hezbollah have expressed distrust towards Israel's stance on the agreement, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib reaffirmed that Lebanon is ready to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He emphasized that the implementation of this resolution is “key to stabilizing the region.”

In Israel, ABC News reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a series of meetings today to discuss the impending ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and to finalize the vote on the deal.

Israeli Ambassador to Washington, Michael Herzog, stated that Israel is very close to reaching an agreement with Lebanon, possibly within days.

However, opposition to the agreement is mounting in Israel, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ben-Gvir has called for continuing the war against Lebanon, viewing the ceasefire as a “grave mistake” that misses a historic opportunity to eliminate Hezbollah.

According to security sources cited by the Walla website, the primary point of disagreement between Lebanon and Israel lies in the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the agreement and its associated powers.

Channel 14 reported that key elements of the deal include Hezbollah’s withdrawal south of the Litani River, disarmament in the area between the Litani and the Israeli border, and allowing the return of unarmed Lebanese civilians to southern Lebanon while preventing the return of Hezbollah fighters.