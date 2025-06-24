Israel’s path to war with Iran was set months before Trump’s involvement

Shafaq News/ Israel’s decision to strike Iran did not emerge spontaneously in response to recent developments—it was months in the making, according to a report by the Washington Post, which cites current and former Israeli officials.

Back in the fall, before US President Donald Trump initiated efforts to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already begun laying the groundwork for a direct military confrontation. Following a missile exchange in October in which Israel severely damaged Iran’s air defenses and dealt a heavy blow to its regional ally Hezbollah, Netanyahu reportedly issued a broad directive to prepare for war.

As detailed in the Washington Post report, Israeli intelligence agencies were subsequently tasked with identifying dozens of Iranian nuclear scientists and military commanders as potential assassination targets. At the same time, the Israeli Air Force began dismantling air defense systems in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq—moves interpreted as preparatory steps for future airstrikes inside Iran.

Alongside these military measures, Israel also sought to bring Washington on board. The Post notes that Israeli officials have long believed coordinated action with the United States would be more effective than going it alone. That effort bore fruit on Saturday when President Trump ordered US forces, including B-2 strategic bombers, to target three Iranian nuclear facilities, significantly deepening US involvement in the conflict.

To continue reading the full report, visit the Washinghton Post site.