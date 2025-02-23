Israel releases footage of Nasrallah's assassination

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army released footage of the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, on September 27, 2024.

Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement that “on September 27, 2024, at exactly 18:21, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in a series of simultaneous airstrikes.”

Adraee added that the strike also killed Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s southern front commander, along with other senior officials inside an underground command center in Beirut. The attack targeted both Hezbollah leadership and military infrastructure.

The video's release coincided with the funeral ceremony in Beirut for Nasrallah and his successor, Hashem Safieddine, who will be buried in his hometown.