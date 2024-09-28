Iraq declares mourning for Hassan Nasrallah's death

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi government announced a three-day mourning period in commemoration of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut.

The media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that "Al-Sudani has directed that a three-day period of national mourning be declared across Iraq in honor of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrades, following the heinous Zionist aggression."

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah officially mourned its leader, confirming the news reported by the Israeli military.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee had earlier announced that the airstrike that targeted the southern suburb of Beirut resulted in Nasrallah's assassination.

In a statement, Hezbollah said, "Hassan Nasrallah has passed away as a martyr, joining his Lord."