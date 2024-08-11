Israel prepares for potential new wave of attacks in fear of Iranian retaliation

Shafaq News/ As the region braces for possible attacks from Tehran and its allies, mainly Hezbollah against Israel, Israeli media have released leaks regarding the timing and nature of such potential military moves.

Iran had vowed to retaliate for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, though Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the operation. This incident has raised concerns about the possibility of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza escalating into a broader regional conflict.

These fears were further compounded by the death of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut shortly before Haniyeh's assassination.

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that "American and Israeli estimates suggest that Hezbollah will carry out its attack within the next 24 hours." The report also speculated that Hezbollah would strike Israel first, with Iran potentially following suit.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth said that Hezbollah is determined to carry out an attack against Israel in the coming days. The newspaper explained that Hezbollah's plans are unlikely to be altered by the scheduled ceasefire negotiations in Gaza set for Thursday.