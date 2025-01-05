Israel on "high alert" for potential Iranian attackIsrael on "high alert" for potential Iranian attack

Shafaq News/ Israeli army’s chief of general staff, Herzi Halevi, on Sunday, ordered the forces to be placed on high alert to prepare for all possible scenarios, Israeli media reported.

Halevi cleared out that this decision was made to "prepare for potential sabotage actions by Iran in the coming days." According to Persian-language news site “Euro news”, the decision followed reports of mounting internal challenges for the Iranian regime, particularly after setbacks to Iran's proxy forces in Lebanon and Syria.

Military sources noted that Iran is facing several difficulties ahead of a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. These include the devaluation of its currency, structural issues in the energy sector, and rising public protests.

The sources added that these circumstances could increase the likelihood of Iran taking military action against Israel. Israeli media reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has recently initiated new efforts to rebuild its proxy forces in the region, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to Israeli security sources, the strategic balance in the Middle East is shifting—whether through military movements or economic programs—which has raised concerns among Iranian officials about the potential impact on their strategic vision for the region. Recently, several Iranian officials have emphasized the need for a third round of attacks on Israel, under the operation "True Promise 3."

Iranian Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief Ali Khamenei stated after an Israeli airstrike on Iranian targets in late October 2024 that a response to the attack was necessary.

Last week, Ali Mohammadi Seirat, a representative of the Supreme Leader in the IRGC’s Quds Force, confirmed that "True Promise 3" would be carried out.

Iranian Vice Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad also expressed that both the Iranian government and President do not oppose the operation. Additionally, IRGC Chief Advisor Hossein Taeb recently stated that the effects of "True Promise 3" would be far more significant than the previous missile strikes carried out by Iran against Israel in 2024, dubbed "True Promise 1 and 2."

In a report last week, the conservative “Vatan Emrouz” newspaper quoted military, security, and political experts, describing "True Promise 3" as a crucial opportunity to "push back the threat of Israel," rebuild Iran's proxy forces in the region, and "enhance Iran's deterrence capability while ensuring the country's security and sovereignty."