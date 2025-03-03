Israel kills two, wounds several in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others in central Rafah on Monday, as clashes escalated in southern Gaza amid stalled ceasefire negotiations.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli strikes targeted multiple locations across northern and southern Gaza, with an Israeli helicopter firing two missiles at a site in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, injuring three civilians.

“Military vehicles also opened fire east of Jabalia, while Israeli aircraft struck targets off the Khan Younis coast,” witnesses told Wafa.

In the occupied West Bank (OWB), Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in the Bethlehem governorate, detaining six people.

Troops stormed the town of Biddya, west of Salfit, arresting at least one person and firing live rounds and sound bombs in residential areas.

Notably, Israeli officials have declined to enter the second phase of a ceasefire deal that aims to end the conflict, instead backing a US-proposed extension of the first phase, which expired on Saturday.