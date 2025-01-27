Ben Gvir calls ceasefire a ‘Hamas victory,’ urges renewed war

Shafaq News/ Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for the resumption of military operations against Gaza.

Criticizing the Israeli military’s withdrawal from the Nitsarim corridor and the return of displaced residents to northern Gaza as a perceived “victory” for Hamas, Ben Gvir expressed his disapproval by stating on X, “The opening of the Nitsarim highway this morning and the entry of tens of thousands of Gazans to northern Gaza Strip are images of Hamas’ victory and another humiliating part of the reckless deal.”

He labelled the move a “complete surrender” and urged the Israeli government to return to war and “destroy.”

On January 19, Ben Gvir resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet in protest of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The agreement, intended to end a 15-month war, included provisions for releasing prisoners and withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza’s southern border. Ben Gvir denounced the deal as “reckless” and warned it might enable Hamas to consolidate power.

Ben Gvir’s resignation, alongside other ministers from his Otzma Yehudit party, has weakened Netanyahu’s coalition. Analysts suggest that further defections from far-right lawmakers could cost the prime minister his parliamentary majority, potentially leading to early elections.

As a prominent and polarizing ultranationalist figure, Ben Gvir has a history of anti-Arab rhetoric and convictions for offenses including racism and supporting a terrorist organization.

The ceasefire deal saw the Israeli military’s withdrawal from key areas such as the Nitsarim corridor, allowing displaced residents to return to northern Gaza. The return, widely documented in photos and videos, showed large crowds moving along Rasheed Street. Before the war’s escalation on October 7, 2023, northern Gaza was home to over one million residents.

Through mediation efforts, Hamas announced that displaced residents could begin returning on Monday. Senior Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq described the return as a failure of Israel’s efforts to displace Palestinians permanently.

Amid these developments, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Hamas had agreed to release hostage Erbil Yehud by Saturday in exchange for reopening the Nitsarim route and releasing 30 prisoners serving life sentences.

Yehud, taken hostage from her home in Nir Oz on October 7, was identified as a member of the Israeli army's space program. Hamas confirmed her status, stating she is alive and will be released as part of the agreement.