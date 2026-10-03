Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel killed two commanders in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group's rocket unit in strikes on Gaza, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

One strike killed Ahmed Mahmoud Harb al-Ramlawi, a commander in the group's Al-Shujaiya Battalion. Another killed Munir Ibrahim al-Masri, identified as the head of an anti-tank missile cell within the group's armed wing.

The Israeli military accused both men of violating the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2025, citing their efforts to rebuild the group's military capabilities.

جيش الدفاع يقضي على قياديين إرهابيين في المنظومة الصاروخية التابعة لمنظمة الجهاد الإسلامي الإرهابية🔻 هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس (الجمعة) في مدينة غزة وقضى على المخرب المدعو أحمد محمود حرب الرملاوي، وهو قائد في الوحدة الصاروخية التابعة لكتيبة الشجاعية في الجناح العسكري لمنظمة الجهاد… pic.twitter.com/D39MjLo32i — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) October 3, 2026

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group did not comment on the Israeli allegations.

Israel's Army Radio also reported that an attempt to kill senior Hamas commander Ali al-Amoudi had failed in a strike on a residential apartment in western Gaza City.

The attack, carried out shortly after midnight on Friday, killed five Palestinians, including four women, according to Gaza's civil defense service and a hospital. Several others were wounded.

Despite the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli military has continued air, artillery and naval strikes across the Gaza Strip, with 1,445 Palestinians killed and 5,072 wounded since the ceasefire began. The cumulative toll since Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 74,228 deaths and 175,188 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.