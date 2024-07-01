Israel is concerned over Houthi expansion attacks in Mediterranean

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli reports revealed what they described as a "horror scenario" represented by Houthi attacks on Israeli interests from the Mediterranean region.

According to the Israeli news outlet i24NEWS, Israeli intelligence agencies are increasingly apprehensive about a potential new front emerging against the country in the Mediterranean, according to exclusive details authorized for release by Israeli security services.

i24NEWS added, "Reports reveal that Yemen's Houthi rebels are expanding their influence across North Africa, Sudan, Egypt, and Morocco with intentions to target Israel from these regions."

The Houthis are reportedly planning to deploy fighters from Yemen to strengthen their presence in these countries, posing a direct threat to Israeli interests in the Mediterranean region. Intelligence sources revealed to i24NEWS ongoing efforts to transfer weapons to these newly targeted areas.

"The horror scenario is that of a missile falling into the Mediterranean Sea, which would be a catastrophe," a source familiar with the situation told i24NEWS. "The threat is not confined to Eilat and the Red Sea; it is right here, off the Israeli coast."

Recent developments indicate Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is actively engaging with Houthis and Shiite forces in Iraq, signaling a coordinated effort to expand influence. Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reports that the Houthis aspire to establish a robust presence in Moroccan territory, potentially threatening strategic points such as the Strait of Gibraltar.

"Iran is actively extending its influence through proxies in Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, and now focusing on the Horn of Africa," i24NEWS further highlighted, underlining Iran's broader regional strategy.