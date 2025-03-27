Israel declares Hamas Spokesman assassination

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army and Shin Bet [Israel's internal security service] announced on Thursday the assassination of Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Rajab Jumaa Al-Qanoua.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that "an airstrike carried out in northern Gaza last night resulted in the death of Al-Qanoua.”

"He was one of the key inciters within Hamas and a member of the military wing of the movement,” the statement added, emphasizing that Al-Qanoua “systematically used media platforms for propaganda, psychological warfare, and spreading false information about Hamas activities both inside and outside the Gaza Strip."

Hamas mourned its spokesman, describing him as “a courageous and responsible” individual.

"Al-Qanoua, 44 years old, carried the responsibility of the word and the message with courage and dedication, never hesitating to fulfill his role as a spokesman for the movement, despite the severe risks he faced," the group said. Born in Jabalia, the late militant was one of Hamas' most prominent spokesmen.

He initially held student leadership roles within the movement before becoming responsible for the Hamas media office in northern Gaza in 2007. He officially became Hamas' spokesman in 2016.