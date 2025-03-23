Gaza: Israel targets hospital, 5 killed including Hamas figure

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Five people including senior Hamas leader Ismail Barhoum, were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted part of a building within Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

According to media reports, the strike occurred despite the presence of numerous patients and casualties inside the hospital, leading to a large fire and significant damage to the building.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that a Hamas official was targeted in the airstrikes. It accused Hamas of "using civilian infrastructure, despite the risks posed to Gaza’s residents,” adding that "using a hospital as a hideout for planning and executing deadly terrorist operations constitutes a complete violation of international law."

Nasser Hospital, the main medical facility in southern Gaza, is currently overwhelmed with patients and injured individuals, particularly due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes that resumed on March 18, marking the continuation of the war in Gaza.

This is not the first time Israeli forces have targeted Nasser Hospital, during their operation in Khan Younis last year, Israeli troops raided the hospital and caused extensive damage to its infrastructure, which was later repaired and resumed operations after several months.