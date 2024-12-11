Israel confirms airstrikes in Syria are aimed at "ensuring security" after Al-Assad's ouster

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Israeli military confirmed that its ongoing airstrikes and operations in Syria, following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime by opposition factions, are aimed at "ensuring Israel's security."

"We do not seek to interfere in Syrian affairs or get involved in recent developments,” a military spokesperson stated. “In the past 48 hours, we targeted the Al-Assad regime's strategic weapons storage sites."

She explained that the purpose of these strikes is to “protect Israeli citizens and prevent weapons from reaching factions that threaten its security," emphasizing that Israel is not against the Syrian people.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced it had carried out around 480 strikes in 48 hours on strategic targets in Syria, following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the new Syrian leadership against allowing Iran to establish a foothold or transfer weapons to Hezbollah, vowing to respond forcefully, as reported by Arab media.

"We seek to establish relations with the new regime in Syria," Netanyahu said, adding, "We intend to prevent any threat emanating from Syria."

However, when Syria's Caretaker Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, was asked in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera about his stance on making peace with Israel, he declined to comment and ended the interview.