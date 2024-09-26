Israel claims to have targeted Hezbollah air unit chief in Beirut's southern suburbs airstrike

Shafaq News/ Israel stated on Thursday that it had targeted Hezbollah's air unit chief, Mohammed Hussein Sorour, also known as 'Abu Saleh,' in an airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The Israeli army announced the launch of "precise strikes" in Beirut.

Meanwhile, the Israel Broadcasting Authority reported that the location of the attack is near where the leader Ibrahim Aqeel was killed, affirming that “the targeting was carried out with three missiles from an F-35 aircraft.”

The fate of Abu Saleh was not immediately clear.

So far, Hezbollah has not issued any official statement to confirm or deny the assassination.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported an initial toll of two martyrs and 15 injured from the Israeli raid.