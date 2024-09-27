Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's central command in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Friday evening that it had targeted the central command of Lebanese Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said “the central command centre was embedded deep within civilian areas,” confirming the execution of a large-scale airstrike on Hezbollah's central military headquarters in Beirut.

According to the Al-Manar channel, affiliated with Hezbollah, the airstrikes destroyed four buildings in the targeted area in Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs, with a large number of ambulances and civil defense vehicles arriving at the site.

No official statement has yet been issued by Hezbollah regarding this attack.